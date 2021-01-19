Tuesday, Jan. 12
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle left of the centerline at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Two students were cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for habitual school truancy.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Linden drives for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Found/abandoned property was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road and disposed of properly.
An officer responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
An officer responded to a complaint from someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street for loud and unnecessary noise. The person also was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
