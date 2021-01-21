Thursday, Jan. 14
Someone from the 200 block of East Linden Drive reported a fraud incident.
An officer spoke with someone from the 700 block of Fairway Lane about a vandalism incident.
A resident from the 600 block of Parkwood Lane was cited for possession of marijuana and purchase/possession of cigarettes or tobacco by a minor.
A resident from near South Dewey Avenue and Pond View Court turned over found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 500 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Jan. 15
A customer at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road was cited for retail theft and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Someone from Muse Studio in the 100 block of West Dodge Street was warned for a false alarm that was activated.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court about violation of court order/bail jumping, unlawful use of electronic device, and harassment under restraining order and injunctions.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services employees in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported missing property.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was warned for noise.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Dewey Avenue and Spring Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Saturday, Jan. 16
An officer assisted a Probation and Parole officer at the intersection of North Parkway and East Puerner Street with a driver with improper display of license plates.
Someone was warned for curfew violation in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue for theft of motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of marijuana, juvenile in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Someone reported a fraud incident in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.
Information about a hit-and-run traffic that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road was documented.
An officer handled a fourth-degree sexual assault complaint in the 1000 block of Hillenbrand Drive.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for habitual school truancy.
A student from Jefferson High School was cited for contributing to truancy.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
A missing/runaway juvenile from the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue was reported.
Someone from the 300 block of Ruth Drive was cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication.
Sunday, Jan. 17
An officer responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
A theft from the 900 block of Garity Street was reported.
A runaway/missing juvenile from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was reported.
Monday, Jan. 18
An officer secured an open door/window in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer secured an open door/window in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, occurred at the intersection of Connelly Drive and Beyer Court.
An arrest for violation of court order/bail jumping was made at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about a violation of an injunction/harassment that occurred.
An officer spoke with someone in the 800 block of East Reinel Street about littering.
An officer provided information to someone in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Someone reported a theft from Legacy Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A juvenile referral was made for someone at the Generac warehouse, in the 300 block of Collins Road, for resisting or obstructing an officer and suspicious person/activity.
An officer was called to Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for a disorderly conduct incident.
