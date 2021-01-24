Tuesday, Jan. 19

Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage that occurred at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.

Found/abandoned property from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was disposed of properly.

An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of Ruth Drive.

A missing juvenile/runaway from the 300 block of North High Street was reported.

Damage to property in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was documented.

Load comments