Tuesday, Jan. 19
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage that occurred at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.
Found/abandoned property from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was disposed of properly.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of Ruth Drive.
A missing juvenile/runaway from the 300 block of North High Street was reported.
Damage to property in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was documented.
