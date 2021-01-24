Wednesday, Jan. 20
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage that occurred in the parking lot at Twice is Nice in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Someone reported a fraud incident in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with a family in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody issue.
An officer responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
