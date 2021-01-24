Wednesday, Jan. 20

Officers conducted two bar checks.

Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage that occurred in the parking lot at Twice is Nice in the 900 block of West Racine Street.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Someone reported a fraud incident in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.

A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned for disorderly conduct.

An officer spoke with a family in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody issue.

An officer responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street.

A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

Load comments