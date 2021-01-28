Friday, Jan. 22
An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court reported a missing/runaway juvenile.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Garrity Street.
Saturday, Jan. 23
An officer conducted a welfare check for a person in the 100 block of North German Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Browning Avenue and West Puerner Street for violating driving license restrictions and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, Jan. 24
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
A resident from the 700 block of East Reinel Street was advised to remove snow from sidewalks.
An officer addressed a disorderly conduct incident at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.at the intersection of East Dodge Street and South Center Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 25
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at the Generac warehouse in the 300 block of Collins Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Learning Links Childcare in the 800 block of West Racine Street.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for truancy.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 800 block of Leah Court about harassing someone over the phone.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
An officer responded to a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 100 block of Maple Grove Circle.
