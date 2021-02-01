Wednesday, Jan. 27
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Information about a traffic accident at the intersection of Collins Road and Wisconsin Drive was documented.
Officers responded to a complaint from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway Street involving domestic abuse, false imprisonment and simple battery with bodily harm.
Someone from the 300 block of East Church Street reported an identity theft.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Chrysler Boulevard.
A resident from the 300 block of North High Avenue reported a burglary and criminal damage to property.
Officers responded to a call of a nonfatal drug overdose by someone in the 200 block of South High Avenue. The person was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with someone from the 600 block of North Main Street about maintaining sidewalks for the winter.
An officer spoke with someone from Legacy Auto Sales in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue about maintaining sidewalks for the winter.
Friday, Jan. 29
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamp, operating a vehicle without required lights and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A resident from the 800 block of Leah Court was charged with violating court order/bail jumping.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer checked on a complaint of someone prowling in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
An officer provided information to a probation/parole office about someone from the 200 block of North Main Street.
