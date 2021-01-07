Monday, Jan. 4
An officer followed up on a suspicious telephone call.
Someone from the Jefferson Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Collins Road complained about a cat in the area. An owner was unable to be identified and the cat was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
A resident from the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue reported missing property.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft in excess of $500.
An officer identified a vehicle in the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street that had been parked/abandoned for more than 48 hours.
Someone in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street was arrested on a warrant.
