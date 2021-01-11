Wednesday, Jan. 6

Officers conducted two bar checks.

A citation was issued to a person for a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 500 block of North Main Street.

An incident related to criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North High Street was documented.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.

Someone reported a vehicle that was parked for more than 48 hours at the Racine Street bridge.

Someone from the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road reported a credit card fraud.

Thursday, Jan. 7

A driver was warned for speeding at the intersection of South Main and Walworth streets.

Officers conducted three bar checks.

An officer spoke with a resident at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue about found/abandoned property.

A person was removed from the Towne Inn in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street and taken for emergency detention/detox services.

A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road.

A citation for a parking complaint was issued to a vehicle in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue.

An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.

Abandoned property was found at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets.

