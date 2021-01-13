Friday, Jan. 8
A driver was cited in the 500 block of West Plymouth Street for expired vehicle registration.
A resident went to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue to report missing property.
A resident from the 200 block of Rock Street spoke with an officer about information related to the repeal process for being listed as a sex offender.
A traffic accident at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets caused by an inattentive driver who was operating a motor vehicle without insurance, resulting in property damage.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Stiel Street.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Someone complained about a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive making too much noise.
A driver was cited on South Rockwell Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer conducted two bar checks.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident in the 300 block of North High Avenue was arrested for public intoxication.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street and they were fine.
An officer checked on a false alarm that had been activated at Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West.
Sunday, Jan. 10
A driver was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Dodge Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation at Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
A 911 hang-up call was found to have come from a residence in the 400 block of West Racine Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street and they were fine.
A hit-and-run traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
A person at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street was arrested on a warrant.
An officer spoke with a family from the 600 block of North Rail Avenue about child custody issues.
Information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive was documented.
Monday, Jan. 11
An officer spoke with individuals involved in a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of Glenwood Court.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
