JEFFERSON — Here’s an opportunity to hear a friendly voice and visit without leaving your home. Pour yourself a cup of coffee, tea or juice and join us for good conversation.
The Jefferson Area Senior Center will be having a “Let’s Talk” hour on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. with our conference call system. Contact staff for registration and to get the information on the call.
Circle of Friends
Our themed January gathering this year, “Circles,” will be held Friday, Jan. 15, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5.
Seniors can enjoy a fun, safely served lunch with foods in the shape of circles. (No, Spaghetti-o’s will not be served!). Participants are asked to bring something “circular” from home for show and tell.
Attendees will do a few group activities, socially distanced. Everyone will wear a facemask except while eating. Sign up ahead. This program is limited to the first 12 people who sign up.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group will meet Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The book we will discuss is “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. This program will be offered with the conference call telephone number. Contact the senior center to register.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. There is no cost and participants sit distanced, and get their own dice and score sheets. Afterward the group enjoys a treat, a hot beverage and socialization. Wear your facemask!
Advisory Board
The Senior Center Advisory Board will meet Monday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. The group will be discussing the center’s accreditation and programs.
Aging mastery program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering and hosting the Aging and Mastery program online via Zoom. The first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness, and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or email the senior center. Persons will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit. This program is limited to 20 people from all the senior centers in Jefferson County.
This program is offered by the National Council on Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Write Your Own Story
This new monthly program, Write Your Own Story, will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Each month staff will assign a topic and seniors can write as much or as little as they wish.
This program will be another conference call program, where all one needs is a working telephone to take part. Those who do not wish to be a part of the phone call still can do this project.
The first topic: Write down and tell us about your childhood home or farm that you lived in. Was it a big house or a little house? Did you share a room with a sibling? What do you remember?
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.