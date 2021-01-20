JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is offering another “Drive by and Say Hi!” event on Jan. 28, beginning at 1 p.m., while supplies last.
Drive up and staff will give seniors a Bon Ton Bakery cookie.
Bring an item or two for the Jefferson Food Pantry in “exchange” for an activity packet. Drive around to the back of the center. Inclement weather/snow date is Jan. 29.
Write Your Story
Write Your Story, a new monthly program, will be held the first Thursday of the month, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. This program will be another conference call program where a working telephone is all that’s needed to take part.
Those who do not wish to participate in the phone call still can do this project. Each month we will assign a topic and you can write as much or as little as you want.
Our first topic: Write down what you remember about your childhood home or farm that you lived in. Was it a big house or a little house? Did you share a room with a sibling? What do you remember? This is a great program for you to reminisce and get your story written on paper.
Monday and Friday exercise
An easy movement exercise class is offered on Mondays and Fridays starting at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. Wear a facemask.
February foot care
February foot care will be held Feb. 9. Cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their own towel. Call to make an appointment.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will be held Feb. 22. The book this month is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. This conference call book discussion will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Call to register.
County meals
Meals on Wheels for southern Jefferson County and the Grab and Go program is held at the senior center through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County. Contact Joy at (920) 728-0259 for information of eligibility.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.