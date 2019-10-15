A minor traffic accident in Fort Atkinson’s Municipal Lot No. 1 created a situation out of a movie — although at much slower speeds.
Shortly before 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, a 16-year-old boy was hanging out in the downtown parking lot. As he was trying to leave, he backed into another vehicle. A group of people came over to talk to the teen, who reportedly became spooked and drove away, according to Fort Atkinson Police Captain Chad Lange.
A witness to the crash followed the juvenile's car through the north side of the city and called the police department, relaying the teen's license plate number. At this point, the dispatcher said the plates checked out and the caller could stop following the teen, according to Lange.
But the person did not stop. Two other vehicles had joined in and were following the juvenile, Lange said.
The not-quite-a-chase then proceeded onto the State Highway 26 bypass before coming back into the city limits at Madison Avenue/U.S. Highway 12. At some time on the bypass, one of the cars dropped off the "chase."
So now, with two cars following the teen, the trio was traveling down Commonwealth Drive when one of the cars tried to cut off the juvenile's car in an attempt to stop him at the intersection with Reena Avenue. This is when a second, and more serious, crash occurred, according to Lange.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office still are investigating the incident.
Lange said it’s helpful if someone reporting a traffic accident can get a vehicle’s license plate number, but that it should stop at that point.
“It’s great if they can get a plate,” Lange said. “But let the police handle it. All of that was avoidable.”
