Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host a car-side pickup and carryout-only pancake breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson. The breakfast will feature pancakes, Jones Dairy Farm breakfast sausage, egg dish and applesauce for a freewill donation.

All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin and Jefferson County. For carryout orders, call Jeff Boos at (920) 650-1424. All other questions can be directed to Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175. Donors are Jones Dairy Farm and Kwik Trip.

