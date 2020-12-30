‘Tis the season for an online auction to support a worthy local cause!
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson announces its first-ever "Bids for Kids" online auction. The event is planned to run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8. Proceeds raised from this event will be used to benefit local youth initiatives and other community causes.
“We know kids in our community need Kiwanis, now more than ever,” said Robyn Newcomb, club president. “While the current pandemic has impaired our normal fundraising efforts, we hope this online event will provide a fun and creative platform for our communities to engage in and support the Kiwanis mission.”
The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club routinely organizes various events throughout the year, including its annual Wilbur Sundt Scholarship Raffle and a Pancake Day Breakfast in December. These events were canceled this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; however, normally they help fund a scholarship for students, as well as provide funding for various youth and community-based programs.
The "Bids for Kids" online auction will feature dozens of themed gift baskets, merchandise, sports memorabilia, services, jewelry and more. The club has partnered with Major Wisconsin Auctions to host this event.
Donations of goods and services are welcomed and appreciated. If you or your business is interested in donating to the event, contact the club by email at fakiwanis@gmail.com.
More information, including auction items, will be available online at wisauction.com in the coming weeks and via the Fort Atkinson Club Kiwanis Facebook page.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is accepting new members. If interested in learning more about the club or attending a future meeting, contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.