The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson partnered with Festival Foods in Fort Atkinson on Dec. 11 and 12 to host a food drive in support of the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Club members volunteered their time to solicit local shoppers, encouraging them to contribute to the cause. The club was able to collect $1,575 on Food for Neighbors cards, more than $500 in cash donations and more than $750 in check donations.
Shoppers also donated food items amounting to approximately $1,000. These contributions combined totaled over $3,500.
“We are extremely fortunate to be a part of such a generous community,” said Ryan Huber, membership chair. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impaired our traditional fundraising efforts, and it wasn’t clear how successful this event would be. We’re so pleased with the support we received, and we know this donation will be put to good use.”
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry serves local families in need. Due to recent events, the operations have shifted to purchasing food from local stores so families can continue to have choices.
The funds raised along with the food donations will be used to continue operations and keep shelves stocked, allowing for some assurance during uncertain times.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is a part of Kiwanis International, a global organization committed to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The local club focuses on supporting programs that have a direct impact on children and families in the Fort Atkinson community.
The club currently is accepting new members. If interested in learning more about Kiwanis or attending a future meeting, contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.