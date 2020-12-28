WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area announces that the 2020 Making Democracy Work Award honors city poll workers for their work administering three election cycles during an unprecedented pandemic.
In the face of potential health risks to themselves, poll workers in the April, August and November elections helped make democracy work in the City of Whitewater by ensuring that each election was appropriately executed, accessible and as safe as possible.
During long hours on Election Day, these dedicated poll workers guided voters through the voting process and maintained a safe poll environment by social distancing, wearing facemasks and frequently disinfecting all surfaces. We are grateful to each of them for stepping up so all eligible voting citizens in the community could safely participate in democracy during a challenging time.
Whitewater City Clerk Michele Smith (2012 Making Democracy Work Award recipient), and Whitewater Chief Election Inspector Joyce Follis graciously accepted this award on behalf of all city poll workers.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League’s annual Making Democracy Work Award was established in 2010 for the purpose of honoring the civic work of individuals or groups that make the community a safer and fairer place in which to live. Visit lwvwhitewater.org and like us on Facebook.
