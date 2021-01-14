WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Healthcare Services for the Underserved,” on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The League of Women Voters believes that every person should have access to affordable, quality healthcare. The co-host for this program, Rock River Community Clinic (RRCC), provides affordable healthcare services, including dental services, to the most vulnerable populations.
RRCC currently has four clinics, including one at 1461 W. Main St. in Whitewater. Cori Olin, director of the RRCC, will speak on the services RRCC provides, who RRCC serves and the state of COVID-19 in the community.
Due to COVID-19, this event will be virtual. To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: bit.ly/LWVHealthCareProgram. Passcode: 140443. Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 988 5614 7123, Passcode: 140443.
The event also will be livestreamed on the LWV-WW Facebook page (facebook.com/lwvwhitewater.org), as well as recorded and made available to the public afterward.
