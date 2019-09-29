JEFFERSON — Have you ever wondered “What is 4-H?” or “How do my kids get involved in 4-H?” or “What does 4-H have to offer my child?”
If so, those questions will be answered at a Jefferson County 4-H Program Open House on Monday, Oct. 7, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Highway Department, located at 1425 S. Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson
Invited are returning members, new members or anyone who simply wishes to know more about the 4-H program. There will be displays of Jefferson County 4-H clubs, projects, and statewide educational opportunities such as travel. Also on hand will be the youth and leaders who give so much to the Jefferson County community.
There will be information on 4-H in general, countywide programs, summer camp and a registration station with assistance for enrollment. Games and snacks also are planned.
4-H is a positive youth development program designed to teach youth life skills in project work and in club environments. Projects vary from rocketry to horse and pony, from photography to a dog project, and more! Community clubs meet once a month in various locations around Jefferson County.
For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin-Extension Jefferson County Office at (920) 674-7295 or email kara.loyd@wisc.edu.
