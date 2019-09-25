St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson will be hosting its annual living rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Families and their children are invited to join this celebrated tradition. The public is welcome.
On Oct. 13, 1917, Our Lady of Fatima appeared to three peasant children, asking them to pray for the conversion of sinners and world peace.
The Rosary is said to be a powerful weapon against evil. The great Padre Pio stated, "the Rosary is the weapon for these times."
