WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown and Fort Atkinson is offering a Career Planning Workshop today, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Watertown campus; and on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Fort Atkinson campus.
The workshops are designed to help individuals evaluate their interests, skills and values as part of choosing a career. Both workshops are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at (920) 206-8000 or Madison College-Fort Atkinson at (920) 568-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.