Madison Area Technical College-Fort Atkinson employees, students and surrounding community members can give back this fall by donating blood.
The Fort Atkinson campus will host a BloodCenter of Wisconsin Community Blood Drive on Monday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood material for local health care in Jefferson County, including Fort Memorial Hospital.
For an appointment, donors should visit bit.ly/matcfortsept2019 or text 414-520-2399. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
All registered donors will receive a $5 e-gift card that can be redeemed at your choice of Amazon, Chipotle, Domino’s Pizza, Papa John’s, Starbucks, Target, Walmart and more. A valid email address must be provided in order to receive the gift card.
