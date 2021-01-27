WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University invites persons to Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 25, for the 17th annual Classical Kids Concert.
Directed by Dr. David Brown, the Maranatha Symphonic Band will present “Beethoven’s Bewilderment” at 1 p.m.
“Beethoven’s Bewilderment” is designed for students K4 through eighth grade, but adults also are welcomed to attend. Concert admission is $3 for students aged 4 and older, and adults who are not accompanied by children.
Admission is free for children aged 3 and under and for parents, teachers and sponsors who accompany their students/children.
This 45-minute concert is hosted by Calvary Baptist Church at 792 Milford St. in Watertown.
Payment in the form of cash or check, payable to Maranatha Baptist University, is accepted at the door on Feb. 25. Those wishing to pay their admission ahead of time should mail it to MBU, Attn: Katie Potter, 745 W. Main St., Watertown, WI 53094.
