WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University invites persons to the 2021 Artist Series, presented by pianist Daniel Overly, on Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Maranatha gymnasium. Overly will be presenting “The Music and Faith of J. S. Bach,” a program sure to delight with Bach’s timeless music arranged for solo piano and anecdotes from his life. Overly is a postdoctoral resident scholar and visiting assistant professor of music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

