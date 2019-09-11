Laura Cox, son-in-law Chris Gitzel and daughter Taylor are the winners of the 2019 Mecki Hunt. Mecki was found at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the River's Edge Nature Preserve on the south edge of town. The hunt takes place in the days leading up to Jefferson's Gemuetlichkeit Days, slated this Friday through Sunday. The family was so excited to have found Mecki because they look every year and usually walk right by him. They never realized he was so small! They already have purchased their Gemuetlichkeit Days and are looking forward to the music, food, games and fun at Jefferson County Fair Park this weekend.
Mecki hunt winners
Chris Spangler
