25 Years Ago, September 1994
If everything goes as planned, community-based theater finally might find a home in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Community Theater and Fort Atkinson Auditorium Committee will work together to find a small group of investors to buy the Fort Theater in hopes of remodeling it into a facility for community theater productions.
50 Years Ago, September 1969
A pair of sneak thieves apparently made away with $515 in cash and $333 in checks Saturday afternoon from the Cambridge Food store. Two young men, described as “hippie types,” were in the store at the time; one bought a pack of rolls, while the other waited at the back of the store. After they left hurriedly, the theft of the money was discovered. It had been in a plain paper bag on a desk in an office at the rear of the store.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
Speaking before the Fort Rotary club last week, Paul Burchard of the Hoard’s Dairyman editorial staff told a powerful story of the importance of the dairy cow. “Of all the animals, the cow is the most efficient and economical in converting feed into food. The average dairy cow produces more human food in her annual production of milk than is found in the flesh of two 1,200 lb. steers, and she does it on only a third of the feed required by the steer.”
100 Years Ago, September 1919
The army recruiting station and war exhibition in Fort Atkinson from Monday noon until Thursday attracted a great deal of attention from our people. The soldiers pitched camp just east of the electric light plant and the spot proved and ideal location. The train was composed of two tents, three big Liberty trucks, an ambulance, a rolling kitchen and an officer’s car. There were German, French, British, and American machine guns and rifles on exhibition and this part of the station was viewed with interest by all who visited the camp.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
Four Milford girls had been out walking and stopped in the southern part of the village to talk, when they saw something moving down the road; three of the girls ran away as fast as they could but one was so frightened that she could not move. Pack peddlers are numerous now and we think some of the girls knew it too, but thought they rather make believe “scared” so as to have more excuse for hugging their beaux.
