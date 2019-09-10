25 Years Ago, September 1994
Jefferson County lacks enough affordable housing for its residents, leaving some of them homeless. “We see a lot of hidden homelessness. We see a lot of families doubled up with each other,” Helen Grimmenga told fellow members of Jefferson County’s Family Resource Coalition on Monday. “It doesn’t make a difference why they are homeless; the point is, they still have no place to go,” said Jill Johnson of the coalition.
50 Years Ago, September 1969
A program of pollution control efforts for Lake Koshkonong and the Rock River basin, including a chemical fish kill to eliminate carp, followed by restocking, was outlined Tuesday by John Brasch, southern Wisconsin district fish and game enforcement director. In an understatement, Brasch said that the water qualities were less than desirable, and that there were too many carp, not to mention too heavy development on many of the waterways in the system.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
Fred Snite Jr., wealthy Chicagoan saved by the miracle of the iron lung, jolted down the Fort Main street Monday in his luxurious trailer. The trailer, a dark green job with six windows, was towed by a neat GMC truck cab. Mr. Snite’s features were plainly visible protruding from the iron lung. Beside him sat his white-gowned nurse. Local observers were at a loss to explain whether the petulant expression on his face was due to his rumored gaming losses of $40,000 in the north country, or the deplorable condition of the Fort Main street.
100 Years Ago, September 1919
Monday morning promptly at 8:50 o’clock, the pupils of the city of Fort Atkinson were called together for another year of work. The various teachers had made such careful plans that work began at once and those first days of confusion were done away with. Nearly all of our teachers are experienced, which may account, to some extent at least, for the excellent start which was made.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
Herman Hausen came home from Janesville Tuesday morning with a bullet in his shoulder, which had not been removed up to last night. The story given of the circumstance is that someone tried to scare him and took a revolver to do it with. The joint water was let out of the shoulder and will result in making it stiff. Herman thinks a revolver scares him as easily as anything he has yet tried.
