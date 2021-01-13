4-H logo
Buy Now
By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

FARMINGTON — The Farmington All Stars 4-H club met Jan. 5 over Zoom.

The profits from the pizza and pie sale came to $541, with 10% going into the club’s savings account for scholarships, per club policy. The Jelli's fundraiser raised $326.90.

Next, the new club officers were installed for this year, with all the positions remaining the same except for Payton Greving as the new vice president and Noah Hudson as the new treasurer.

Laura Traver will continue as club president; Rowan Wilson will continue as club secretary, and Michael Wilson will continue as club reporter.

The club then discussed community service projects.

The January project is a thank-you card drive, coordinated by the Greater Watertown Health Foundation. Our club has collected more than 100 thank-you cards, and club members are asked to fill out at least two and send them out later this month.

The cards are available to be picked up at the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic. A table will be out in the clinic’s vestibule.

The next community service project will be a homeless drive to collect materials for people in need.

The club also had volunteers sign up to lead fun online activities at the next two months' meetings.

Load comments