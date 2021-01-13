WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
No AARP tax preparation
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for 2021. If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim.
Potential closings
Please call before attending any in-person activity. With the COVID variant, the senior center might close, activities might be canceled last minute, or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
‘History in your Backyard’
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations Wednesdays in January at 1p.m. The UW-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring his talks. Topics are as follows:
• Jan. 20 — Canceled.
• Jan. 27 — More People for whom UW-Whitewater Buildings and Facilities are Named.
• Feb. 3 — Remember Where You Were ... When ...?!!?
Preregistration is required to view the presentation in-person, virtually or to check out a tablet.
T-shirt necklace class
Make one or two of these two unique-style necklaces on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. Have one T-shirt for every necklace that you would like to make. Generally larger sizes are best; color is your choice.
They can be plain, or colorful logos work too. Have sewing or sharper scissors.
This class is virtual. Deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 15. Fee is $5 members or $8 non-members.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two puzzles on Friday, Jan. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Aging Mastery program
This free Aging Mastery program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help persons engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
The program will be offered online via Zoom. The first session is Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join us for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share your insights with others.
To sign up, call or email Deb at Seniors in the Park. You will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit, which includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and magnet. Class size is limited to 20 people from all centers in Jefferson County and Whitewater.
Grocery delivery in Whitewater
Festival Foods now is delivering in Whitewater. Festival Foods contracts with Instacart allowing for a personalized home delivery service. Residents can visit the Instacart website, https://www.instacart.com/store/festival-foods/storefront or download the app to their smartphone.
Enter the zip code of 53190, create an account with an email address and shop the virtual aisles of the store as if shopping in person. Available options for delivery are of two hours, five hours or a window of one’s.
A nominal delivery fee may be applied to some orders and residents have the opportunity to tip the delivery driver if they wish.
Annual membership
Due to being shut down for several months in 2020, the center will be extending one’s membership through April of 2021. Membership will be due May 1. Thank you all for bearing with us through this unusual time.
Monday Musings
Get weekly email updates on what’s happening at Seniors in the Park. It also includes links to websites and our kiosk, fun stuff and helpful information. Call or email with your name and email to sign up.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
