JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Oak Tree Child and Family Services to its business organization.
Oak Tree Child and Family Services recently relocated to downtown Jefferson from its Madison and Palmyra offices. It offers a variety of counseling and life-coaching services for children, teens, young adults and families. In response to the pandemic, it also offers Telehealth visits.
As a mental health professional, owner and counselor Darlene Meiners’ goal is to provide a broad range of high quality, innovative, creative and affordable services to support the mental health needs of her clients. She strives to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals to express their thoughts and feelings, and to be seen and listened to without judgment or fear.
As a Certified Life Coach, Kitty Sawyer assists individuals in seeing their potential so that they may achieve all that they desire. Through specific strategies and skills, she helps people define themselves and create the life they envision.
Sawyer assists her clients in finding focus and providing direction, all while challenging them, supporting them, motivating them and celebrating with them every step of the way. Together they create a plan, detail action steps and work through any challenges or barriers that might come their way.
Oak Tree Child and Family Services is located at 230 S. Main St., No. 104, Jefferson.
For additional information visit oaktreechildandfamily.com or call (920) 541-3078. “Like” the business on Facebook @oaktreechildfamilynew. Email KateeAmes@oaktreechildfamily.com to schedule an appointment.
