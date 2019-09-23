The annual open mic poetry reading sponsored by the Friends of Lorine Niedecker is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Café Carpe, 18 S Water Street West in Fort Atkinson.
Amy Lutzke will moderate the reading. Pre-registration is not required for this event.
Everyone is welcome to gather around 5 p.m. for a social hour. Readers may sign up at the Carpe the evening of the reading. Individuals are welcome to bring their own work to read or simply poetry that they enjoy.
Questions can be directed to Lutzke at (920) 563-7790.
