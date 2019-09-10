JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as orphans at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 3-8 and are seeking loving homes.

City of Jefferson

Adult male gray tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37676.

Young adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37680.

Male brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37691.

Male brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37690.

Adult female gray and yellow Cockatiel bird, No. 37695.

Young adult gray tabby cat, DSH, unknown gender, No. 37698.

City of Lake Mills

Male black and white DSH kitten, No. 37700.

Female black and white DSH kitten, No. 37699.

Female black and white DSH kitten, No. 37701.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult male Brindle white Boxer mix dog, No. 37693.

Town of Hebron

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37692.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37689.

Town of Jefferson

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37686.

Town of Lake Mills

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37694.

Town of Sumner

Female white and black DSH kitten, No. 37688.

Village of Johnson Creek

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37678.

Female white and black DSH kitten, No. 37697.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37696.

