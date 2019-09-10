JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as orphans at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 3-8 and are seeking loving homes.
City of Jefferson
Adult male gray tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37676.
Young adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37680.
Male brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37691.
Male brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37690.
Adult female gray and yellow Cockatiel bird, No. 37695.
Young adult gray tabby cat, DSH, unknown gender, No. 37698.
City of Lake Mills
Male black and white DSH kitten, No. 37700.
Female black and white DSH kitten, No. 37699.
Female black and white DSH kitten, No. 37701.
Town of Cold Spring
Adult male Brindle white Boxer mix dog, No. 37693.
Town of Hebron
Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37692.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37689.
Town of Jefferson
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37686.
Town of Lake Mills
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37694.
Town of Sumner
Female white and black DSH kitten, No. 37688.
Village of Johnson Creek
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37678.
Female white and black DSH kitten, No. 37697.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37696.
