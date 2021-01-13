PALMYRA — On Jan. 31, the Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post 304 at 115 N. 3rd St., Palmyra, across from the U.S. Postal Service office, is having its monthly breakfast.

The breakfast, from 8 a.m. to noon, will include pancakes, sausages and toast. Coffee, tea and milk are included plus one glass of juice. There are seconds on everything except juice. Children under 6 eat free.

Persons with any questions may call (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.

