PremierBank is continuing to support local businesses and nonprofits in its communities by partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Chicago to award an additional $15,000 to local nonprofits.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, PremierBank, through its partnership with FHLB, has awarded a total of $38,000. Through the Targeted Impact Fund, the FHLB has allocated enough funds for member institutions to access grants to provide direct support for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as organizations that promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.
The Targeted Impact Fund opened on Aug. 17, with funding available through Nov. 10. Grants in the amount of $5,000 each will be given to three local organizations.
One of the groups being supported is Project 16:49, an organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens. Another local nonprofit receiving support is Echo Inc., which serves low-income individuals and families.
Also receiving grant funds is the Jefferson County Food Pantry Coalition, which helps 11 food pantries in the area stay well-stocked with nutritious food and facilitates collaboration among the pantries.
“This pandemic has left us all in uncharted territory, and we are fortunate to be able to donate an additional $15,000 to area non-profits," Russ Turk, president/CEO/Chief Lending Officer, said. "Being able to invest this money back into our communities is an honor for the entire team here at PremierBank. We cannot thank all of our nonprofit organizations enough for their tireless work in our communities and we hope this contribution will help them continue making a meaningful impact.”
