WATERTOWN — Former Assistant Scoutmaster, Don Pridemore, congratulates Eagle Scout Vincent Meyer, his supportive parents,and troop 11 of Watertown for Vincent’s recent attainment of Scouting’s highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.
"Having raised three boys myself and watching them grow in character, maturity and confidence — all while in the scouting program — I am delighted to see the program growing and prospering here," Pridemore said. "If I were looking for a job right now I would put my Eagle Scout rank at the top of my resume. Scouting has to be one of the best ways to prepare young boys and now girls for the challenges of the future."
During his 10 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Pridemore said he attended as many Eagle Scout ceremonies as his schedule permitted and will continue to do so if elected to the State Senate.
"I also hired several Eagle Scouts to fill vacancies in my office," he said. "So be ever vigilant, keep Scouting in your prayers and encourage every young child to consider scouting as a fun after-school activity, especially if they like the outdoors and want to learn about leadership and get to know their peers a little better."
