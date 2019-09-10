The public is invited to attend a one-hour public forum to learn about the condition of drinking water in Jefferson County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., at the Fort Atkinson Club, 211 S. Water St. East, Fort Atkinson.
The event is sponsored by the Democratic Party of Jefferson County. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served.
The featured speakers include Steven B. Elmore, program director for Ground Water at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, on the effects of lead lateral pipes on drinking water.
Also presenting are Kirsten Jurcek, a local beef farmer and conservation grazing specialist, and Patrick Jurcek, a groundwater hydro-geologist, who will speak on the threats of nitrates and other pollutants to drinking water in rural areas.
The Democratic Party of Jefferson County is an all-volunteer organization that engages voters and supports candidates for public office. For more information, visit https://jeffwidems.org.
