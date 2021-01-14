February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and to honor the occasion, Rock River Dental in Fort Atkinson is participating in Give Kids A Smile Day (GKAS) on Friday, Feb. 5.
The GKAS program began in 2001 in St. Louis, and the American Dental Association launched it nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children. Initially, a one-day event in February, coinciding with National Children’s Dental Health Month, the program since has grown to local and national events year-round.
Rock River Dental will be offering free oral health care services to low-income and underserved children between the ages of 5 and 13 on Feb. 5. This includes an exam, x-rays, cleaning, fluoride treatment, and any necessary dental work that can be completed in one visit.
Children also will receive education on dental hygiene and a bag of supplies to take home.
Parents or guardians of children may call Rock River Dental to schedule an appointment for Feb. 5 at (920) 563-4415. The appointments fill quickly and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rock River Dental is located on Fort Atkinson’s south side at 1951 Commerce Pkwy.
