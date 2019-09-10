MADISON — The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has opened the application process for its 2019 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants.
The Foundation’s SAE Grants are available to Wisconsin Association of FFA members in six categories: aquaculture, dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up.
The SAE Grant Program is open to current FFA members in grades 7 through 11 during the current, 2019-20 school year. The application for the SAE Grants can be found at wisconsinaged.org/ffa/scholarships-and-grants/ and must be postmarked by Nov. 15 and mailed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
As one aspect of the three-part agricultural education model, a student’s SAE provides avenues for them to consider multiple career options while developing industry-specific skills and applying their classroom-learned knowledge to a workplace setting. The recipients of the SAE grants are able to begin or expand their individual projects and experiences, truly giving them opportunities that otherwise might not be possible.
“Through the generosity of our sponsors, we're proud to offer grants for this crucial component of agricultural education,” said John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director. “The SAE program helps our members develop the hands-on and real-world skills which are essential for their personal and professional success.”
The 2019 SAE Grants are funded by the following Wisconsin FFA Foundation donors: Andis Foundation, Bio-Vet Inc., BlueScope Buildings, Dairy Business Association, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, Foremost Farms USA, Nasco, Paul and Kristen Gross, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Sartori Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Viroqua Food Co-op, We Energies, Wisconsin Aquaculture Association and the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
Questions about the SAE grant applications can be directed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation at info@wisconsinffafoundation.org or (608) 831-5058, ext. 1.
