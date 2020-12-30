BROOKFIELD — Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (WI-05) recently announced the nomination of 31 candidates from Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District for appointment to the U.S. service academies.
“This year Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District yielded another outstanding group of students interested in attending the academies,” Sensenbrenner said. “They have demonstrated the ability to serve our nation, and I wish them all tremendous success.
“I would like to thank our Academy Selection Committee for the work they put into interviewing and assessing this year’s applicants,” he added. “Their efforts play a vital role in this process. As I approach my retirement from Congress in a few short days, I can say the ability to nominate students to our nation’s service academies has been one of the highest honors.”
This year, Congressman Sensenbrenner nominated a total of 31 students, including six principal nominees. Also, student candidates from the Jefferson County area are named below.
Principal nominees
Jocelyn Heckenkamp of Delafield has been named a principal nominee to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Jocelyn, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Heckenkamp, attends the University of Texas at Dallas, and is a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School.
Jane Yoo of Menomonee Falls has been named a principal nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Jane, daughter of Chang and Eun Yoo, is a senior at Menomonee Falls High School.
Allyson Davis of Pewaukee has been named a principal nominee to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Allyson, daughter of Michael and Nicole Davis, is a senior at Arrowhead High School.
Kye Yu of New Berlin has been named a principal nominee to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N,Y. Kye, son of Ben and Karen Yu, is a senior at New Berlin Eisenhower High School.
Alec Malone of Pewaukee has been named a principal nominee to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Alec, son of Dan and Trudy Malone, is a senior at Marquette University High School.
Timothy Rauh of Hartland has been named a principal nominee to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Timothy, son of Jeffery and Ann Rauh, is a senior at Brookfield Academy.
Competing alternate nominees and United States Merchant Marine Academy Nominees
Arno Crowley of Whitewater has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Arno, son of Alexander and Holly Crowley, is a senior at Whitewater High School.
Morgan Holley of Watertown has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Morgan, daughter of Allen and Katherine Holley, attends the U.S. Air Force Prep School, and is a graduate of Watertown High School.
Ahna Kammer of Jefferson has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Ahna, daughter of Scott Kammer and Terese Wenkman, is a senior at Jefferson High School.
Aubrey Schmutzler of Watertown has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Aubrey, daughter of Brent and Maria Schmutzler, is a senior at Watertown High School.
Collin Schulz of Fort Atkinson has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Collin, son of Todd and LaRae Schulz, attends the U.S. Air Force Prep School and is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Amelia Sitzberger of Ixonia has been named an alternate nominee to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Amelia, daughter of Robert Sitzberger and Heidi Graf, is a senior at Oconomowoc High School.
