Sign up to receive the Fort Atkinson Senior Center’s weekly email bulletin, Friday Findings, with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center.
Email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Aging Mastery program
Center staff announce a new opportunity for local seniors. The Jefferson County Aging Disability Resource Center will be offering and hosting The Aging Mastery Program online via Zoom. This first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks.
Join us for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others. This no-cost program is designed to help persons engage in wellness activities.
The topics we will cover include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the Jefferson County Senior Center closest to you. Staff will gather some basic information, then will send your Aging and Mastery starter kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Contact the senior center to get registered and receive a starter kit.
Collette Travel presentation online
On Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. there will be a presentation on Zoom by Collette Travel on upcoming trips that seniors can sign up for. For 2021 Collette will offer trips to the Canadian Rockies in May and a trip to both London and Paris in the Fall of 2021.
Check out the Zoom presentation by going to this link on the above date and time. Questions on travel can be answered by the representative at that time as well.
Remote bingo
A session of remote bingo will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m. To get a bingo sheet, stop at the center to pick one up or call and ask for one to be handed out as a drive-up option.
Call-in instructions are on the bingo sheet. Bingo is done over the phone by playing along to the numbers Chris calls off until someone has bingo. It is easy to do and there are prizes. There’s no cost to play remote bingo.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St., Fort Atkinson. Call the center at (920) 563-7773. The center has a Facebook page, and persons also can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Center director Chris Nye can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.