JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County invites area business owners to promote their business while supporting a great cause by becoming a sponsor of the eighth Annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk.
This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place Saturday, May 22, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. More than 500 people and nearly 200 dogs participate annually in the FF5K, with crowds of enthusiastic spectators and volunteers cheering them on.
Thanks in large part to FF5K creator Nora Wichman and many sponsors, the Furry Friends 5k has raised in excess of $195,000 to benefit lost, homeless and abused animals in Jefferson County and beyond.
Sponsors receive publicity through advertisements, press releases, social media platforms, and other forms of event promotion including T-shirts and posters. There are several different sponsorship levels available and all sponsorships are tax-deductible.
Sponsors will be rewarded with advertising opportunities that can reach Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha and Walworth counties and beyond. Securing sponsorships by March 17 ensures that businesses will receive all the features of their selected sponsorship package and allow the Humane Society ample opportunity to promote the Furry Friends 5K up until event day.
Business owners who would like to support this cause may contact Taylor Marshall at (920) 674-2048 to see which sponsorship level is right for them.
