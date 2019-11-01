JEFFERSON — St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson is celebrating its 96th birthday on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10.
On Nov. 9, 1923, a small group of men and women met at the Jefferson County Bank to officially organize a Protestant English-speaking church in Jefferson. They had been meeting informally for many years in public buildings and homes throughout the city. Under the leadership of Rev. W.C. Stump, missionary representative of the English Evangelical Synod, the bylaws of the synod were accepted, deacons chosen and the name approved.
The following Sunday, the small congregation of about 30 met in the old Methodist-Episcopalian church on North Main Street for their first official service. Sunday School soon followed in the church basement and choir practice and adult study were held in members' houses during the week.
To honor this milestone and as a prelude to the church's centennial celebration in 2023, birthday cake will be served after the 5 p.m. Saturday service on Nov. 9, and after the 8:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 10. Sunday School students will come for cake with their classes.
Also, a special memento honoring St. Mark's Church will be handed out to all those in attendance that weekend.
All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.