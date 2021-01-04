Girls in grades 6 through 10 can learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers in a two-part virtual workshop to be held on two Saturdays, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Participants will experience the excitement of careers through activities and presentations led by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater professors and other professional women in STEM fields. A slate of 12 workshops will be offered on topics as diverse as extracting DNA, building computer circuits, building websites, programming robots, analyzing light, identifying antibiotic producing bacteria, fingerprint analysis, wolf biology, astrophysics and more.
The keynote address, "From Pearls to Plasma Physics: With STEM, the World is Your Oyster," will be presented by nuclear engineer Abbey Donahue, engineering manager for SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville. She will share her background as a woman in a STEM career and explore surprising opportunities in STEM fields with attendees.
Parents are invited to participate along with their daughters. There are openings for 100 girls for this virtual event. For more information and to register online, visit www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy. A $10 registration fee covers both days and includes a T-shirt and other workshop supplies.
Parents can attend at no cost. Registration deadline is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Members of the Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Women will be learning more about the program on Saturday, Jan. 9, during their annual Fireside Chat on Zoom from 9 until 10 a.m. Members of the public who want to learn more about the program may participate in the Fireside chat and should send an e-mail to aauw.fortatkinson.wi@gmail.com requesting more information.
Tech Savvy is a collaborative project among AAUW-Fort Atkinson, AAUW-Janesville and the UW-Whitewater.
