CAMBRIDGE — Randi K. Stockwell, daughter of Russell and Kristin Stockwell of Cambridge, has been chosen by her high school as its DAR Good Citizen of the Year based upon her academic success, her leadership roles, and her service to both her school and community.
Stockwell’s activities and honors are many. She is first in her class with a grade-point average of 4.3. She took part in the Science Olympiad all four years, is president of the National Honor Society; the student representative to the school board, and a National Merit Finalist.
She has been in the Academic Bowl and Decathalon, was class president her sophomore year and vice president in 11th grade. She also is involved in the Eco Club, March for Our Lives, Concert Band, Math Team, volleyball and cross county.
One of her teachers, she said, was “steadfast in her academic focus, a brilliant creative and critical thinker, intrinsically motivated and an independent learner.”
At the end of her Junior year, Stockwell was selected for the American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State. She also attended an Accelerated Learners Summer Program and took part in the Milwaukee Art of Writing Conference and workshop.
Outside of school she works at Hometown Bank during the summers and was a volunteer at the Historic School. She received the Silver Cord Award for recognition of 150 hours of community service.
She also volunteered for the Friends of the Library, gardening maintenance at the Severson Learning Center and helped at summer school.
Stockwell’s future goal is to enroll in a four-year biological, biomedical, life- science program. If she chooses to pursue neuroscience, she will attend graduate school and conduct research with a social health focus.
But she is prepared to reevaluate other career paths as she seeks to expand herself in future years.
Of Stockwell it has been said: she “is a person of merit with honesty and inner strength guiding her service and daily life. Her judgment, dignity, maturity and attitude have built her a pristine reputation.”
