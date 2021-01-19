JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Jan. 11 and 16.
City of Jefferson
Female black and white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38878.
Town of Koshkonong
Adult female dilute torti cat, DSH, No. 38901.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.