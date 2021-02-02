JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Jefferson
Adult cat, unknown gender, gray, domestic medium hair (DMH), No. 38920.
Town of Jefferson
Adult male brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38924.
Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38926.
Adult female brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38925.
Adult male brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 38927.
Town of Oakland
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.