JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
City of Jefferson
Male buff tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38858.
Town of Cold Spring
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38859.
Town of Jefferson
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38854.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult male buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38853.
Town of Oakland
Adult male orange tabby, cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38852.
