JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

City of Jefferson

Male buff tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38858.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38859.

Town of Jefferson

Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38854.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult male buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 38853.

Town of Oakland

Adult male orange tabby, cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38852.

