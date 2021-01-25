JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Jan. 19-24.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male black and white cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38909.
Adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DMH, No. 38913.
City of Jefferson
Adult male buff Terrier mix dog, No. 38902.
City of Lake Mills
Adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38911.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38906.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.