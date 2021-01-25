JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Jan. 19-24.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male black and white cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 38909.

Adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DMH, No. 38913.

City of Jefferson

Adult male buff Terrier mix dog, No. 38902.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38911.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 38906.

