JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Jan. 4-9.

City of Jefferson

Young adult, unknown gender, black with white on throat cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38860.

Male, black with white on throat cat, DSH, No. 38861.

Adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DSH, No. 38869.

Adult grey cat, DSH, No. 38871.

Town of Jefferson

Adult female grey and white cat, DSH, No. 38872.

Town of Koshkonong

Male flame point kitten, Siamese mix, No. 38876.

