MILTON — Badgerland Disposal of Milton has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving residents of the Village of Sullivan in Jefferson County.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Sullivan’s households will receive weekly waste and biweekly recycling services, as well as monthly bulk item pick-ups, a waste and recycling site for the village, and commercial dumpsters for use in municipal buildings and parks.
“We welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family and look forward to serving their waste and recycling needs,” said Badgerland Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “Since 2015, Badgerland has ascended to one of Wisconsin’s fastest-growing waste and recycling services providers, quietly earning the trust, confidence and reliability needed to effectively and safely serve the needs of our growing customer base.”
In addition to the Village of Sullivan, Badgerland has announced new waste and recycling contracts with the villages of Decatur, Clinton and Oakland, all in 2019.
“Our company is built on the trust we have earned with residential and commercial customers in the villages, neighborhoods and communities we serve throughout southern Wisconsin, and we are excited to welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family,” said Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds.
In addition to traditional waste and recycling, Badgerland offers residences and businesses access to temporary services, including portable restrooms and roll-off dumpster services.
Badgerland Disposal is headquartered in Milton, serving nearly 20,000 residential and commercial customers. It has operated for more than 10 years.
