JEFFERSON — Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto stores recently announced the recipients of their annual “More for Your Community” corporate giving grant program.
The Dubuque, Iowa-based company will award nearly $350,000 in grant funds to 223 different non-profits in the 23 communities where stores are located in, eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
In the Jefferson area, seven non-profits will receive a total of $10,000. Organizations receiving a grant include:
American Red Cross of Southwest Wisconsin
Jefferson Community Foundation
Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors Inc.
Jefferson School District - High School
St. Vincent de Paul-Ft. Atkinson
Tomorrow's Hope Inc.
United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties
More for Your Community grants go directly to agencies to jumpstart and/or sustain projects that most effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health. Recipients are all 501(c)(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations which directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store.
“While we have always believed in giving back to the communities where our customers and associates live, work and shop, it has become especially important right now to give back to people who have been impacted by COVID-19 in so many ways,” Chris Theisen, president and CEO of Theisen’s, notes. “The needs are great, and we want to continue to do our part to help non-profits meet those needs for kids and families.”
